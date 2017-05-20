These new TV shows are generating the most buzz

If social media buzz is any indication, big things will be happening on the small screen this fall— including the revival of a 15-year old reality singing contest, a drama about a super-powered royal family, and a even a "Star Trek" spoof.

Analysis by marketing technology firm Amobee reveals the new and rebooted TV shows generating the most interest on social media around Upfronts, the weeklong blitz when networks show off their programming to advertisers.

Between May 14 and 17, ABC's relaunch of the talent show "American Idol" and its Marvel Comics series, "Inhumans", topped Amobee's list. Those entries were followed by Fox's "The Orville," a space comedy from Seth McFarlene that's a send-up of "Star Trek."

Two more comedies, CBS's "Young Sheldon" and the return of NBC's "Will & Grace" rounded out the top five.

After dramas like "This is Us" and "Designated Survivor" dominated this past season, "the high level of audience interest around 'The Orville,' 'Young Sheldon,' and 'Will & Grace' indicates that the 2017-2018 season may end up being a more successful year for new broadcast comedies than the TV season now ending," Jonathan Cohen, principal brand analyst at Amobee, said in a statement.

At the network level, ABC led the pack in digital engagement for its Upfronts-related content, though it was nearly a dead heat with CBS. Fox trailed slightly behind, while NBC generated 78 percent as much engagement as ABC.

Cohen cautioned that "it's a marathon not a sprint" when it comes to TV. While "new shows around familiar franchises often make the biggest splash at Upfronts ... it's often fresh ideas that end up standing out the most for audiences."

And not all attention is good. While "Inhumans" drove a lot of social media conversation this month after Entertainment Weekly published the first official photo of the cast, the reaction on Twitter was far more negative than positive.