16 high-paying jobs with fast-growing salaries

Earning potential isn't just dependent on snagging a high-paying job. You also need a job in which your wages will continue to grow steadily.
Job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor zeroed in on this intersection to determine which roles are providing the strongest wages and rapid pay growth.
According to Glassdoor, "We compared two key metrics of pay against each other: The level of pay (i.e., median base pay), versus year-over-year pay growth. Ideally, employees would want to be in the 'sweet spot' — jobs that are both high-growth and high-paying."
The list provides a strong mix of jobs, ranging from analyst to truck driver, and includes roles in engineering, healthcare and education.
These are the 16 jobs providing the most powerful combination of base pay and wage growth:
16. Truck Driver
Median base pay: $51,577
Wage increase, YOY: $1,356
Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent
15. Technical Editor
Median base pay: $52,955
Wage increase, YOY: $1,392
Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent
14. Buyer
Median base pay: $58,550
Wage increase, YOY: $1,980
Wage growth, YOY: 3.5 percent
13. Accountant
Median base pay: $55,747
Wage increase, YOY: $1,989
Wage growth, YOY: 3.7 percent