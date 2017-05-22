16 high-paying jobs with fast-growing salaries

Earning potential isn't just dependent on snagging a high-paying job. You also need a job in which your wages will continue to grow steadily.

Job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor zeroed in on this intersection to determine which roles are providing the strongest wages and rapid pay growth.

According to Glassdoor, "We compared two key metrics of pay against each other: The level of pay (i.e., median base pay), versus year-over-year pay growth. Ideally, employees would want to be in the 'sweet spot' — jobs that are both high-growth and high-paying."

The list provides a strong mix of jobs, ranging from analyst to truck driver, and includes roles in engineering, healthcare and education.

These are the 16 jobs providing the most powerful combination of base pay and wage growth:

16. Truck Driver

Median base pay: $51,577

Wage increase, YOY: $1,356

Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent





15. Technical Editor



Median base pay: $52,955

Wage increase, YOY: $1,392

Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent



14. Buyer



Median base pay: $58,550

Wage increase, YOY: $1,980

Wage growth, YOY: 3.5 percent



13. Accountant



Median base pay: $55,747

Wage increase, YOY: $1,989

Wage growth, YOY: 3.7 percent