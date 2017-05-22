VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

16 high-paying jobs with fast-growing salaries

Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth
Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth   

Earning potential isn't just dependent on snagging a high-paying job. You also need a job in which your wages will continue to grow steadily.

Job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor zeroed in on this intersection to determine which roles are providing the strongest wages and rapid pay growth.

According to Glassdoor, "We compared two key metrics of pay against each other: The level of pay (i.e., median base pay), versus year-over-year pay growth. Ideally, employees would want to be in the 'sweet spot' — jobs that are both high-growth and high-paying."

The list provides a strong mix of jobs, ranging from analyst to truck driver, and includes roles in engineering, healthcare and education.

These are the 16 jobs providing the most powerful combination of base pay and wage growth:

16. Truck Driver

Median base pay: $51,577
Wage increase, YOY: $1,356
Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent

15. Technical Editor

Median base pay: $52,955
Wage increase, YOY: $1,392
Wage growth, YOY: 2.7 percent

14. Buyer

Median base pay: $58,550
Wage increase, YOY: $1,980
Wage growth, YOY: 3.5 percent

13. Accountant

Median base pay: $55,747
Wage increase, YOY: $1,989
Wage growth, YOY: 3.7 percent

High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it
High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it   

12. Business Analyst

Median base pay: $64,284
Wage increase, YOY: $2,114
Wage growth, YOY: 3.4 percent

11. Data Analyst

Median base pay: $59,084
Wage increase, YOY: $2,272
Wage growth, YOY: 4.0 percent

10. Business Development Manager

Median base pay: $69,181
Wage increase, YOY: $2,339
Wage growth, YOY: 3.5 percent

9. Manufacturing Engineer

Median base pay: $71,773
Wage increase, YOY: $2,427
Wage growth, YOY: 3.5 percent

8. Registered Nurse

Median base pay: $65,930
Wage increase, YOY: $2,536
Wage growth, YOY: 4.0 percent

7. Operations Manager

Median base pay: $66,730
Wage increase, YOY: $2,567
Wage growth, YOY: 4.0 percent

Highest-paying jobs for men
Highest-paying jobs for men   

6. Quality Engineer

Median base pay: $73,238
Wage increase, YOY: $2,749
Wage growth, YOY: 3.9 percent

5. Software Engineer

Median base pay: $86,391
Wage increase, YOY: $3,082
Wage growth, YOY: 3.7 percent

4. Programmer Analyst

Median base pay: $69,233
Wage increase, YOY: $3,360
Wage growth, YOY: 5.1 percent

3. Attorney

Median base pay: $98,594
Wage increase, YOY: $3,426
Wage growth, YOY: 3.6 percent

2. Customer Service Manager

Median base pay: $54,177
Wage increase, YOY: $3,733
Wage growth, YOY: 7.4 percent

1. Professor

Median base pay: $90,007
Wage increase, YOY: $4,934
Wage growth, YOY: 5.8 percent

Don't miss: The 25 hottest companies in America, according to LinkedIn

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree
The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...