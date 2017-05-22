Portugal finance minister doesn't exclude Eurogroup presidency

Portugal Finance Minister Mario Centeno has not excluded the possibility of becoming the next president of the Eurogroup following media reports that he could replace the current Dutch leadership.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC, Centeno said he has unfinished business to do in Lisbon but "not necessarily" of his own.

When asked if he prefers Brussels cuisine to Portugal's, Centeno said: "The cuisine in Lisbon is much better, but I won't be losing that anyway."

The group that includes the 19 finance ministers of the euro area is currently lead by the Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem who needs to be replaced after losing a general election. Until now, every president of the so-called Eurogroup has been a sitting finance minister.

This would mean that if Centeno was to take on the position, he would still keep his role as Portugal's finance minister and therefore enjoy Lisbon's cuisine. However, Centeno stressed that it is up to the 19 euro countries to decide who is going to replace Dijsselbloem.

"It's a decision to be taken by the 19 members of the Eurogroup," he said.