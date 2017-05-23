Google's AlphaGo A.I. beats world's number one in ancient game of Go

Wuzhen, China -- Computer 1, human 0. The rise of the machine was fully evident Tuesday when a Google computer beat the world's number one player of the ancient Chinese board game Go, signifying a major breakthrough in artificial intelligence.

Global champ Chinese player Ke Jie , lost his first game against Google DeepMind computer program AlphaGo in Wuzhen. With two remaining matches, Ke , 19, could still obliterate AlphaGo and take home $1.5 million in prize money, maintaining his status as the absolute best. But if he loses, that would solidify machine domination in one of the world's most complex games.

Despite defeat in the first match, "this is the greatest honor in a lifetime," Ke said of playing against AlphaGo.

Teaching computers to master Go has long been considered a holy grail for artificial intelligence scientists — there are more possible configurations of the board than there are atoms in the universe. Before this week, AlphaGo had already clocked many victories against top-ranked masters, a significant advancement that happened far sooner than experts expected.

"I've always been optimistic about how far we can go with AI," Dave Silver, lead programmer of AlphaGo at Google DeepMind, told CNBC. "But it happened faster than I think even I would have anticipated – we were able to really discover some beautiful and elegant algorithms … leading to some nice results against the world's strongest players."