Microsoft just unveiled the new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Pro, the successor to the Surface Pro 4, during a press event in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The Surface Pro features a thinner and lighter design and was redesigned from the ground up, Microsoft said. It's equipped with a touchscreen display and, when attached to a keyboard accessory (sold separately) doubles as a notebooks. Consumers can also buy the $99 Surface Pen to take notes or sketch on the screen.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro is equipped with the latest seventh generation Intel Core processors, which are more powerful and promise to help provide longer battery life than the sixth generation processors.

The Surface Pro joins Microsoft's growing family of Surface products, which also includes the high-end Surface Book, the education-focused Surface Laptop and the Surface Studio desktop computer.

The Surface Pro starts at $799 and will be available for pre-order in the U.S. beginning on Tuesday and launches in June.

For more details, head over to our first-look post.