The Trump administration's proposed budget would cut hundreds of billions of dollars in programs that heavily benefit voters in the states that supported him in the 2016 election.
Here's where those cuts would hit hardest:
Medicaid: $610 billion over 10 years. The biggest cuts, by far, would take a bite from one of the biggest line items in the federal budget, the half-trillion-dollar Medicaid program that provides health insurance for low-income households.
To see how those cuts would hit at the state level, we looked at the combined state and federal Medicaid spending for the 2016 fiscal year. To gauge the political impact, we then divided that spending level by the total number who turned out in each state for the 2016 presidential election.
The colors here represent the candidate the states supported, and the size of the square represents total state Medicaid spending per total 2016 voter turnout in each state.
The top three states with biggest Medicaid spending per voter went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but the proposed cuts would also hit red states like Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Children's Health Insurance Program: $5.8 billion over 10 years. A much smaller, but related program, know as CHIP, provides health insurance to children in low-income households.
On a per-voter basis, Mississippi and Montana, which voted for Trump, would be hardest hit by the proposed cuts. Other red states that would feel a big impact are Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Utah and Kentucky.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): $193 billion over 10 years. The biggest cuts in Trump's proposed welfare reform would hit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.
On a per voter basis, Hawaii and New Mexico rely most heavily on the program. But so do states that supported Trump , including Mississippi, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Georgia.
Disability Insurance: $72 billion over 10 years: Trump is also proposing some $72 billion in savings from various reforms to federal disability spending, the largest of which is the Social Security Disability Insurance.
Voters that rely on that program would be hit hardest in states that supported Trump, including West Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky.
Farm insurance subsidies: $17 billion over 10 years. The administration's proposed budget would also cut back on federal farm insurance, a program that's most popular, measured per voter, in the Midwest states that turned out heavily for Trump.
The biggest beneficiaries of the program include North and South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: $21 billion over 10 years: Trump's budget proposal places heavy emphasis on "welfare" reform, which includes cuts to the so-called TANF program to assist low-income households.
Cuts to the TANF program would fall hardest on states that voted for Clinton, but hit some Trump states including Michigan and West Virginia.