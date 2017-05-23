Here's where those cuts would hit hardest:

Medicaid: $610 billion over 10 years. The biggest cuts, by far, would take a bite from one of the biggest line items in the federal budget, the half-trillion-dollar Medicaid program that provides health insurance for low-income households.

To see how those cuts would hit at the state level, we looked at the combined state and federal Medicaid spending for the 2016 fiscal year. To gauge the political impact, we then divided that spending level by the total number who turned out in each state for the 2016 presidential election.

The colors here represent the candidate the states supported, and the size of the square represents total state Medicaid spending per total 2016 voter turnout in each state.