Stocks trade mixed as Wall Street keeps an eye on Trump's overseas trip

U.S. equities traded mostly higher on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on President Donald Trump's trip overseas while parsing through the White House 2018 budget.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 30 points, with Nike contributing the most gains.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with utilities leading advancers and consumer discretionary lagging. Consumer stocks were pressured by shares of AutoZone, which fell nearly 9 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1 percent.

The president met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The U.S. president will be in Europe for the rest of his trip.

Trump's "trip overseas is definitely helping. Not so much so because of what he's done, but because he is tied up and doesn't have time to cause problems," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Equities suffered their biggest loss of the year last Wednesday on the back of news that Trump allegedly tried to influence a federal investigation. But the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were within striking distance of erasing those losses in early trade Tuesday. The three major indexes were on track to post a four-day winning streak.

"As we get temporary spikes in volatility, ... these will continue to be buying opportunities because the fundamentals have been so strong," said Schwab's Frederick, noting that the latest earnings season exceeded expectations and economic data remained solid.