    Stocks trade mixed as Wall Street keeps an eye on Trump's overseas trip

    Markets eye White House budget as stocks edge higher   

    U.S. equities traded mostly higher on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on President Donald Trump's trip overseas while parsing through the White House 2018 budget.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 30 points, with Nike contributing the most gains.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with utilities leading advancers and consumer discretionary lagging. Consumer stocks were pressured by shares of AutoZone, which fell nearly 9 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

    The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1 percent.

    The president met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The U.S. president will be in Europe for the rest of his trip.

    Trump's "trip overseas is definitely helping. Not so much so because of what he's done, but because he is tied up and doesn't have time to cause problems," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

    Equities suffered their biggest loss of the year last Wednesday on the back of news that Trump allegedly tried to influence a federal investigation. But the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were within striking distance of erasing those losses in early trade Tuesday. The three major indexes were on track to post a four-day winning streak.

    "As we get temporary spikes in volatility, ... these will continue to be buying opportunities because the fundamentals have been so strong," said Schwab's Frederick, noting that the latest earnings season exceeded expectations and economic data remained solid.

    Wall Street also paid attention to the White House's proposed budget for next year. In it, the White House is seeking to cut federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next 10 years.

    The budget also assumes the administration will be able to lower taxes for businesses and households. The potential of lower taxes has been a boon for stocks since Trump's election as the major indexes have broken into record territory.

    "Most of the rhetoric out of the budget and Trump's trip overseas has not been negative," said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. "It's positive that Washington is discussing his agenda. We'll see how much of that gets passed."

    But traditional safe havens have caught a bid recently. The benchmark 10-year note yield falling to around 2.24 percent from its highest levels near 2.62 percent as investors prepared for the possibility that tax reform may not come as soon as previously thought.

    Gold prices have also risen. The metal's 50-day moving average crossed above its 200-day moving average on Monday, potentially signaling more gains.

    In Europe, stocks traded mostly higher despite an attack that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

    The terrorist attack has dragged sterling marginally lower and led Prime Minister Teresa May to suspend her election campaign ahead of the June 8 election.

    "It's a good thing that financial markets are holding up on the back of these attacks because if people panicked then it could be a bigger incentive for terrorists to attack more," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.

    In economic news, new home sales fell 11.4 percent in April, far more than the expected drop of about 1 percent.

    —CNBC's Silvia Amaro and Alexandra Gibbs contributed to this report.

