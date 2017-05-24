New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Trump hasn't answered our SOS for 'crumbling' Penn Station

New York's Penn Station is "crumbling by the day," and President Donald Trump has not responded to requests for aid, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told CNBC on Wednesday.

Cuomo's comment came three days after he sent a letter to the president requesting emergency funds for Pennsylvania Station, a main hub for commuters and Amtrak trains along the Northeast Corridor. The station serves an estimated 600, 000 commuters and travelers a day.

The request seeks funding for transportation alternatives, such as increased bus service while repairs at Penn are completed. Cuomo also asked that a private operator take over operations at Penn Station from federally funded Amtrak.

Last month, an NJ Transit train derailment took out several tracks at the station, creating long delays. That derailment came a week and a half after an Amtrak Acela train derailed there, causing disruptions for thousands of commuters.

"It is literally crumbling," the Democratic governor said on "Squawk Box." "The tracks are coming apart, the ceiling is leaking, there has been tremendous delays. There's derailments. It's also dangerous. And it has to be fixed and it has to be fixed right because it is having a tremendous impact not only in the New York metropolitan area, where it's the heart of the system but the whole north-south corridor."

The Trump administration hopes to spend $1 trillion over the next decade for national infrastructure improvements. Cuomo said long-term, the president's infrastructure plan "is exactly right," because the U.S. is living off our "grandparents' legacy."

"We're way behind on infrastructure," he said. "We haven't built in an airport in over 25 years. We're not building bridges, roads, tunnels. ... Short-term we're now paying the price of ignoring the maintenance."

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.