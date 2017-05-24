Watch: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross talks about steel and US national security

President Donald Trump in April asked for an investigation into what effects steel imports may have on U.S. national security.

The probe was part of Trump's "America First"program to keep jobs in the U.S. and encourage domestic manufacturing.

Steel has been a recurring point of contention in global trade, especially between the United States and China.

China, which produces about half of the world's steel, has repeatedly been accused of dumping excess steel onto other countries for less than the cost of production, putting other countries' steel producers out of business.