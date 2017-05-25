What Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is more afraid of than screwing up his $438 billion company

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg runs a public company with a market cap of more than $438 billion. He's got almost 19,000 employees and nearly two billion users visiting his site every month.

There's a lot at stake when Zuckerberg shows up to work every day. But there's one thing he is more afraid of than screwing up his enormous business: missing out on the opportunity he has to change the world.

"I am much more motivated by making sure we have the biggest impact on the world than by building a business or making sure we don't fail," Zuckerberg says in conversation with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.