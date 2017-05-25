Mark Zuckerberg returns to the Harvard dorm room where Facebook was born

Back in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg spent a lot of time in Room H33. That's the dorm room in Harvard University's Kirkland House where the then-19-year-old built the website that would launch social networking and eventually become one of the most valuable and influential companies in the world.

In a Facebook Live video, the CEO and co-founder, who's now worth some $62 billion, visits his old dorm room for the first time since leaving Harvard 13 years ago. Zuckerberg, one of the university's most famous dropouts, is on campus to deliver the commencement address to the class of 2017.

"This is literally where I sat," Zuckerberg says, pointing to a small wooden desk and chair. "I had my little laptop here. And this is where I programmed Facebook."

The desk is in the same spot it was when Zuckerberg used it as a sophomore. The only difference is that there's a movie poster from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which Zuckerberg notes "is not my poster, and I would not have had a poster that cool."