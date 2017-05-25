VISIT CNBC.COM

Mark Zuckerberg returns to the Harvard dorm room where Facebook was born

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Back in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg spent a lot of time in Room H33. That's the dorm room in Harvard University's Kirkland House where the then-19-year-old built the website that would launch social networking and eventually become one of the most valuable and influential companies in the world.

In a Facebook Live video, the CEO and co-founder, who's now worth some $62 billion, visits his old dorm room for the first time since leaving Harvard 13 years ago. Zuckerberg, one of the university's most famous dropouts, is on campus to deliver the commencement address to the class of 2017.

"This is literally where I sat," Zuckerberg says, pointing to a small wooden desk and chair. "I had my little laptop here. And this is where I programmed Facebook."

The desk is in the same spot it was when Zuckerberg used it as a sophomore. The only difference is that there's a movie poster from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which Zuckerberg notes "is not my poster, and I would not have had a poster that cool."

In the video, Zuckerberg points out where co-founders Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes lived as well, and where he and his then-girlfriend, now-wife Priscilla Chan would hang out.

He and Chan share a few other stories, including how Zuckerberg was nearly expelled for building "FaceSmash," a website on which students could compare each other's attractiveness, and the precursor to Facebook.

"It was a prank, it was funny," he says, "but also a little bit in poor taste."

Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moscovitz at Harvard Yard in September 2004.
Boston Globe/Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moscovitz at Harvard Yard in September 2004.

He also reflects on how he spent several days coding Facebook, pulling all-nighters, eating Hot Pockets from a nearby convenience store heated in a small microwave and writing lines of code on a white board.

Harvard is planning to renovate Kirkland House, so this will be the last time Zuckerberg visits his old room. "If there's one thing about Harvard," he says, "they're very confident about getting rid of old relics, because they know they're always going to be making new history."

"I'm probably never going to be back here again, in this specific room," says Zuckerberg, "but this has been a place where a lot of really special things happened in my life, and I'm really grateful to this place."

