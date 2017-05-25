71% of employees are missing out on a simple way to earn more money

One of the simplest ways to boost your earning potential is to ask for a raise, yet most people don't do it.

According to new research from recruiting software company Jobvite, "only 29 percent of job seekers negotiated their salary at their current or most recent job," meaning 71 percent of employees could be missing out on a fatter paycheck.

After all, negotiating works: 84 percent of those confident enough to ask for higher pay succeed in getting it, Jobvite reports. Plus, in about a fifth of cases, negotiators were rewarded with a significant pay increase of 11 to 20 percent.

But lots of people simply aren't comfortable asking for more money, Jobvite finds: 56 percent of men overall feel comfortable negotiating, versus only 38 percent of women.