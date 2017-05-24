Only half of job seekers negotiate, but those who do usually succeed

If you negotiated your salary or benefits package when you got offered your current job, you're probably out-earning your colleagues who didn't try negotiating — and you may work in California.

According to new research from software and recruiting firm Jobvite's 2017 Job Seeker Nation Study, there are measurable differences in terms of who asks for more and who doesn't and what happens then. For instance, workers on the coasts are more likely to negotiate than workers in the Midwest, and high earners are more likely to go for it than lower earners.

Thirty-six percent of Westerners push for higher wages and 21 percent push for better benefits, as opposed to only 25 percent and 11 percent of Midwesterners, respectively.

Differences also break down along gender lines.