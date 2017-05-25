See tennis pro Rafa Nadal's new $725,000 watch

Tennis great Rafael Nadal is already a favorite to win the upcoming French Open – and now he has another reason to be excited about the tournament: He'll be wearing his new, $725,00 watch.

Luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, which has sponsored and worked with Nadal since 2010, has unveiled its latest collaboration. Like all Richard Mille watches, the design has an unassuming name, the RM 27-03, yet it's a technical marvel.

Built to tolerate Nadal's whipping strokes, its tourbillon caliber can withstand forces of up to 10,000 Gs – a new threshold for the watch industry. And it weighs only 34 grams.