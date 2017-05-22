Donald Trump is trying to sell his Caribbean estate for $28 million—take a look inside

Le Chateau des Palmiers, which Trump called "one of the greatest mansions in the world," is located on St. Martin and sits on a white sand beach. It has two living quarters — a five-bedroom oceanfront villa and a four-bedroom garden villa — on its 4.8 acres, according to Sotheby's.

Each of the five bedrooms in the main villa has its own full bath. The two-story master suite also has a Jacuzzi tub and two private balconies — one overlooks the ocean and the other the pool.

The estate features the "ornate decor and high-end finishes" one might expect, like "stately, gold-trimmed furniture," according to LuxuryRetreats.com, which, among other sites, lists the home as a rental for rates ranging from $6,000 to $20,000 a night. The property, which Trump bought in 2013, has earned him between $200,000 and $2 million in rental fees from 2014 to mid-2016, according to the Washington Post.

Amenities include a pool, an open air and air-conditioned fitness center, a tennis court, an outdoor bar and several dining areas, according to Sotheby's.

Le Chateau also has an eight-foot-tall boundary wall around most of the estate, but that shrinks to five feet on the beach-side so as not to obstruct the multimillion-dollar views. There's also a state of the art surveillance and security system.

In addition to the two villas, there is a two-bedroom staff's quarters.

As the Post notes, the sale of the mansion could present a potential conflict of interest for the President, and many will be watching who bids on and ultimately purchases it.

