Some of Lizbeth's most popular clips, which are seconds long and repeat on an endless loop, have been viewed almost 900,000 times apiece. She currently has more than 311,00 Instagram followers. There's no screaming and no blood -- just hair, some wax and a smooth skin surface.

"These videos are way too satisfying to watch!!" one Instagram user wrote under a video.

"Couldn't sleep last night and literally watched all these videos," wrote another.

"I want to go to California and have this woman wax my entire body lol," someone commented.

The repetitive motions give some viewers a feeling called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), which is described as a gentle pins and needles sensation. A scientific study in March 2015 found 98 percent of people watched for relaxation, with the majority using the videos to help them sleep or relieve stress. Many people have made full-time careers on YouTube creating bizarre whispering or repeated actions.

Waxing clips may also provide a safe-for-work version of another popular type of ritualistic skin care video in which people have blackheads, ear wax and cysts removed. Dr. Sandra Lee, a dermatologist known online as Dr. Pimple Popper, has 2.6 million YouTube subscribers to her videos of "pimples popped, blackheads extracted, cysts and lipomas excised."