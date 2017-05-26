Buoyed by broader market gains, the tech giants also have been boosted by better-than-expected quarterly earnings. All three beat Wall Street's estimates for adjusted earnings per share in the latest quarter.

"The reason a lot of these tech companies have moved quite to the upside is that revenue growth has been strong as well as earnings have been strong," Morganlander told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Friday. "Money managers are crowding into that trade to try and beat their benchmarks."

But Morganlander said that when comparing some tech stock prices to their earnings and sales, the valuations are starting to look lofty.

"Apple, I wouldn't say is super-rich," he said. "But when you start looking at a Netflix, an Amazon, or a Facebook ... then you're starting to get into nosebleed territory. So buyer beware here."

While technology companies have grown somewhat unfathomably large — picture Apple's $256.8 billion cash hoard — they have done so on the secular trend of digitization, said Kate Mitchell, co-founder and partner at Scale Venture Partners.

"It's always a risk — these are getting pricey," Mitchell told "Squawk Alley" on Friday. "It's interesting watching these companies. They're starting to establish, on a relative basis, incredible dominance not only from a pricing standpoint ... but within their markets. Look at what's happening to retail. Look at what's happening to the auto companies, as a contrast. They are moving farther ahead of the companies they're competing against, and they're using tech to do that."

While Amazon opened a swanky New York City bookstore this week, many retailers are shuttering their brick-and-mortar locations. Technology has played a role: Latest research from Goldman Sachs shows that cashier is one of the professions at the highest risk to have jobs lost to automation.