The 2 fiction books Elon Musk says made him more successful

Before Elon Musk began launching rockets into space or boring holes underneath Los Angeles to build high-speed trains, he was a kid with an insatiable appetite for books.

At around age nine, when he ran out of titles to read at his school's library, he pored through the entire Encyclopedia Britannica, according to Bloomberg. That's around 32,000 pages.

Perhaps it's no surprise then that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has read countless textbooks on rocket science and physics over his career. In fact, it's reported that his self-teaching method taught him about space exploration.

Maybe more unexpected? Fiction also plays a significant role in Musk's life. Here are the two novels that shaped the billionaire tech leader.