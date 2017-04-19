5 ways a biography of Ben Franklin shaped Elon Musk's world view

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently announced his next adventure, Neuralink, a company focused on developing an implant that would allow the human brain to communicate directly with tech devices.

It's the most recent innovation for the PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX co-founder whose ambitions started when he was a child with a love of books. It's said that he read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica at age nine and would devour science fiction novels for more than 10 hours a day.

When asked by interview series Foundation how he got to where he is today, Musk responded, "I read a lot of books and talked to a lot of people."

One of Musk's favorite books is "Benjamin Franklin: An American Life," by Walter Isaacson, the biographer who famously chronicled Steve Jobs' life.

The biography explores the inner workings of the founding father, who, it can be argued, shared much of the same entrepreneurial drive Musk has.