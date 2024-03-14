I’m a psychologist in Finland, the No. 1 happiest country in the world: 4 phrases we use every day

For the last six years, Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world. I've lived here most of my life, and as a psychologist and happiness researcher, I'm often asked: what exactly makes people in Finland so satisfied with their lives? You may be surprised to learn that Finnish people are often the first to question this characterization. Our national self-image is that we're quiet, introverted and somewhat melancholy types. This doesn't exactly align with being the happiest people on earth. However, research has shown that those most desperately seeking happiness tend to be less happy. So if true happiness is best achieved indirectly, without paying too much attention to it, that is something Finnish people excel at. A big part of our satisfaction stems from how the country's institutions care for its citizens. But our culture and values also play a key role in how we approach life and think about happiness. It is evident in these four phrases we use all the time.

1. 'Who has happiness should hide it'

In Finland, we tend to believe that if you've found happiness, you shouldn't show it. Arguably, this is a strange expression. Why should you hide your smile when the world treats you well? This saying, coined by Finland's national poet Eino Leino, stems from the modest national temperament. Overt displays of wealth and success are shunned here. For example, in Helsinki, the capital, you will rarely see fancy or expensive cars on the streets. Even the CEOs and financial sharks here tend to drive boring Volvos and Volkswagens rather than anything that would make them stick out. It's human nature to compare ourselves to others, which often has a negative effect on our happiness. However, in Finland and other Nordic countries, people tend to be more oblivious to those comparisons — and more content.

2. 'The pessimist will never be disappointed'

This is an old Finnish saying without any clear origin. It's always just been a cultural constant. We believe that setbacks are a fact of life. You will experience pain, disappointment and even tragedy. This isn't something we're frightened of because we know we have the tools we need to emotionally weather these challenges. One of my favorite philosophers is Charles Peirce. He was an American, but his philosophy of "meliorism," — essentially that things are neither the worst or the best but always "capable of improvement" — is an attitude that many Finnish people, myself included, share. Whatever your situation, there is always something that can be made better. Accepting these inevitable struggles, while focusing on what is still in your hands and can be improved, will keep you active and energized even during tough times.

3. 'Everyone is the blacksmith of their own happiness'

This is a saying that has roots in ancient Rome — "Faber est suae quisque fortunae" — but has long been quite popular in Finland. It reminds us that we all have to forge our own happiness. It will not be given to us on a silver platter. While everyone must take responsibility for their own life, research shows that who we are, what we can accomplish in life and our happiness is often the sum of the people around us. How much support we get often determines where we end up in life. With that in mind, I prefer a modified version of this phrase: "Everyone is the center forward of their own happiness." In ice-hockey, one of Finland's most popular sports, if you are playing center, you have to put in the work to try to score. However, if your wingers and defenders don't pass the puck to you, you will be left alone. We need both our own effort and the support of our community to succeed.

4. 'Some have happiness, everyone has summer'