I’m a happiness expert from Denmark: Here are 3 phrases we use every day

As the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute, my work is dedicated to measuring and understanding what improves people's wellbeing and overall quality of life. We're based in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, one of the countries that is consistently ranked the happiest in the world. Danes are often surprised by this fact. As someone who was born and raised in Denmark, I'm often asked about what makes Danish people so content. I think the best short explanation is the Nordic welfare model is good — not perfect, but good — at mitigating some of the sources for unhappiness. But there may be something in our culture and language that boosts our wellbeing as well. If you want an indication of how we approach life and think about happiness here, you can find the answer in these three phrases we use every day.

1. 'There is no such thing as bad weather — only bad clothing'

This is an old Danish expression without any clear origin. It has always been a part of the cultural fabric here. Denmark has 365 days of rain per year, or at least it feels that way. If we only went outside when it was sunny and warm, that would seldom happen. The good news is that we firmly believe that most weather conditions can be enjoyed, as long as you just dress for the occasion. When I was a university student, I had a job selling Christmas trees in December. It was a decent part time gig, but I would be outside during the darkest time of the year in Copenhagen. I was outfitted in heavy boots and six layers of wool and drank several cups of coffee during my shifts to keep warm. I had a lovely time. There is a research project from the London School of Economics that aims to understand how people's feelings are affected by their environment. The Mappiness App tracked more than 30,000 people over time, and what they found is that people report higher levels of happiness when they are outside in nature. Not just for Danes, but for all Scandinavians, there is a love for friluftsliv (free, open air living). The simple enjoyment of being outside, no matter the season, is an integral part of life here. As another favorite saying goes: "Bad weather always looks worse through the window."

2. 'Do you want to hygge a bit?'

Hygge is a cornerstone of Danish culture and way of life. Perhaps it is best described as the art of creating a lovely and warm atmosphere. Hygge is both a verb and an adjective. So something can be "hyggelig(t)" or hygge-like. "What a hyggelig living room!" "It was so hyggeligt to see you." "Have a hyggelig time." We have to state how hyggelig everything is. All the time. And not just in the hygge moment itself. We talk about how hyggeligt it will be to get together on Friday and on Monday we will remind each other of how hyggeligt Friday was. When we leave our get together on Friday evening, we thank the host for a hyggelig time. "It was so hyggeligt to see you."

Hygge is a key performance indicator of most Danish social gatherings. "Honey, do you think our guest hyggede themselves?" (This is in the past tense — don't attempt to pronounce it.) That is why hygge has been refined to the level it has and why it is seen as part of the national identity of Denmark. Hygge is the antidote for the cold winter, the rainy days and the duvet of darkness. While you can have hygge all year around, it is during winter that it becomes not only a necessity, but a survival strategy. That is why Danes have a reputation of being such hygge fundamentalists and why we talk so much about it. Talking about it helps us recognize those small moments of joy on a daily basis.

3. 'Pyt med det,' or, 'It doesn't matter'