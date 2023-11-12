The 164-year-old Swedish secret to raising happy and resilient kids, says parenting expert and mom

Growing up in Sweden, my parents always encouraged me to get outside as much as possible — rain, snow or shine. This was largely driven by "friluftsliv," a Scandinavian word that roughly translates to "open-air life."

The 164-year-old concept of Friluftsliv is all about embracing nature, and it is a big part of Swedish culture. When my kids were young, I would let them climb rocks and trees, investigate slimy critters, dig holes and play without adult intervention, just like I did.

I currently reside in Sweden, but back when I lived in the U.S., I can't tell you how many strange looks I got when people learned my girls happily napped on our back porch most days, in all seasons, or how often they played outside barefoot.

As the author of "The Open-Air Life" and "There's No Such Thing as Bad Weather," I've found that friluftsliv isn't just a way to instill healthy habits in children at a young age — it's also a major reason why the Nordic countries are usually ranked among the world's happiest.

Here's my best advice for incorporating friluftsliv into your parenting style: