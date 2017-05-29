    More From Politics

    President Donald Trump arrives at the ancient Greek Theater during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily.
    Trump blasts 'fake news' in new broadside against media, condemns leaks
    President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House May 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump reportedly tells 'confidants' US will leave Paris climate deal
    White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (C) sits alongside U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (2nd L) as they prepare to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi delegation at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017.
    Jared Kushner reportedly discussed setting up secret channel with Moscow
    President Bill Clinton speaks to reporters before the start of a Cabinet meeting, 28 September 2000, at the White House in Washington, DC. Seated with Clinton L-R are Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and White House Chief of Staff John Podesta.
    Clinton aides recall 'brutal toll' of White House investigations
    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    Trump punts on climate action, but closes ranks with G-7 on trade
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) confer during a press conference to discuss legislation for a 15 dollar minimum wage, on Capitol Hill, May 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Democrats are warming up to new — and riskier — economic ideas
    Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a news conference with members the GOP caucus in the Capitol Visitor Center to announce a new amendment to the health care bill to repeal and replace the ACA, April 6, 2017.
    The GOP congressional districts that face the biggest health care backlash
    Dozens of health care activists protest in front of a Harlem charter school before the expected visit of House Speaker Paul Ryan on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
    The GOP's health-care bill is a polling disaster, and risky for pols
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the group photo at the G7 Taormina summit on the island of Sicily on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Italy.
    White House denies Trump threatened German automakers
    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    Senior White House official: Trump will hear out Europeans on Paris climate deal
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the Commencement Address at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., May 26, 2017.
    Hillary Clinton attacks proposed Trump budget cuts as 'cruelty'
    A test launch of the North Korean intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2.
    US plans first test of ICBM intercept, with North Korea on mind
    Plaintiff attorney Jason Forge speaks after a hearing for a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump and the now-defunct Trump University Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
    Elderly Trump University plaintiffs die waiting for checks
    (L-R) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, U.S. President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Voktor Orban and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose for a family photo during a NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    George W. Bush's NATO ambassador slams Trump's visit with the alliance
    John Boehner
    Boehner: Trump’s term ‘disaster,’ aside from foreign affairs
    Republican Greg Gianforte celebrates with supporters after being declared the winner at a election night party for Montana's special House election against Democrat Rob Quist at the Hilton Garden Inn on May 25, 2017 in Bozeman, Montana.
    Republican charged with assault on reporter wins Montana special election
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) attend the group photo in the ancient amphitheater at the G7 Taormina summit on the island of Sicily in Taormina, Italy on May 26, 2017.
    Trump reportedly calls Germans ‘very bad,’ threatens to end German car sales
    Bob Goodlatte (C) attends an enrollment ceremony in the Capitol's Rayburn Room on July 14, 2016.
    The nation’s top tech companies are asking Congress to reform a key NSA surveillance program
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    Trumps calls North Korea a 'big problem,' promises to resolve issue
    Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser
    Jared Kushner now under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe, say officials: NBC
    Donald Trump
    Media watchers blame hostility toward reporters on Trump
    Mark Zuckerberg cries while telling story about student afraid of being deported
    House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas).
    Border adjustment tax is ‘critical’ part of tax reform, chief GOP tax writer says
    Rep. Jason Chaffetz
    FBI misses Chaffetz deadline to turn over Comey memos on Trump
    Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attend a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to voice opposition to House Republican's health care plan, the American Health Care Act, March 14, 2017.
    Democrats feel their influence rising as Trump and GOP-led Congress struggle
    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Budget Committee May 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Here's how Trump's 3% economic growth target stacks up against past presidents
    Thousands of people attend an anti-Donald Trump travel ban protest outside Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., January 29, 2017.
    Federal appeals court upholds block on Trump's travel ban
    Donald Trump
    There's a $2 trillion mystery in the middle of Donald Trump's budget
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) speaks as US President Donald Trump (C) arrives next to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) for a family picture during the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017.
    Trump gave speech to NATO, but it's what he left out that got attention
    President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington, May 4, 2017.
    AARP warns Republicans it has 'strong opposition' to Obamacare replacement bill
    Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., greets pregnant women and new mothers in the Senate reception room before the start of a news conference on repealing or defunding the Affordable Care Act.
    Women could face thousands of dollars in maternity costs from GOP health bill
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions from reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
    Ryan calls on Gianforte to apologize for assault, says election up to Montana voters
    Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies on the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget before a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 24, 2017.
    US Treasury sees business taxes as fruitful ground for bipartisan deal
    President Donald Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    Trump tells NATO allies it's time to spend more on defense
    A customer signs for a purchase with a chip credit card at a Wal-Mart location in Burbank, California.
    GOP to drop effort to remove caps on debit card fees
    A protest in Brussels against the visit of Donald Trump.
    Trump visits 'hellhole' Brussels and locals haven't forgiven or forgotten
    Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte
    Behind the Montana special election 'bodyslam' story is an important point about AHCA
    Protesters demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his plans to end Obamacare outside the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017.
    Here’s what the GOP bill does to Obamacare’s ‘essential health benefits'
    Doctor with patient, health, medical
    For insurers, CBO sees more flexibility and instability in revised AHCA
    United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson appears on SiriusXM's Town Hall on May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Ben Carson says ‘poverty is a state of mind’
    Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana.
    GOP candidate in Montana special election accused of assault on reporter
    President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017.
    Trump wasn’t always so linguistically challenged: what might explain the change
    Demonstrators protest over the Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis, March 6, 2015.
    Trump administration says it isn’t anti-science as it seeks to slash EPA science office
    Obamacare replacement could make costs soar for many sick and older people
    President Donald Trump waits to speak during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2017.
    Russian officials reportedly discussed using Trump's advisors to influence him
    Bill Cassidy, republican candidate in 2014 for U.S. Senator from Louisiana.
    Key GOP senators slam House Obamacare replacement after CBO report
    A man who is insured under an insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act receives a checkup from Dr. Peria Del Pino-White at the South Broward Community Health Services clinic on April 15, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida.
    23 million fewer would have insurance under GOP health-care bill, CBO says
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in front of a portrait of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson after being sworn-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2017.
    Sessions didn't disclose meetings with Russian ambassador
    U.S. Rep. John Delaney
    Lawmakers aim to 'get smart' about A.I. with help from giants like Amazon, IBM
    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds a briefing on President Trump's FY2018 proposed budget in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.
    Trump needs GDP growth, but one of his major policies works directly against him
    People carry effigies of U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel during a demonstration against the U.S. president in Brussels, Belgium on May 24, 2017.
    'Not welcome here': Thousands march against Trump in Belgium
    US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies on the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget before a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 24, 2017.
    Treasury's Mnuchin urges Congress to raise the debt ceiling before August recess
    Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser
    The beleaguered tenants of ‘Kushnerville’
    President Donald Trump speaks with King Philippe of Belgium prior to a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels, on May 24, 2017.
    Trump arrives in Brussels, a city he once described as a 'hellhole'
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to Reuters during an interview in Washington, May 24, 2017.
    Mitch McConnell sees tough path for passing health-care bill
    Chevron Jack/St. Malo platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
    Trump wants to stop sharing Gulf of Mexico drilling royalties with states
    Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
    GOP congressman rips Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'presumes a Goldilocks economy'
    Dozens of health care activists protest in front of a Harlem charter school before the expected visit of House Speaker Paul Ryan on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
    GOP Obamacare repeal bill will get CBO report card
    President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.
    Trump to Pope Francis after Vatican meeting: I ‘won’t forget what you said’
    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before the House Budget Committee about President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 24, 2017.
    Budget chief says debt ceiling may need to be raised soon

