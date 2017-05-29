After hitting the 100-day presidential milestone in April, Donald Trump set off for his first trip abroad as U.S. president in May with pit stops spanning from the Middle East's Saudi Arabia and Israel, to Europe's Belgium and Italy.

The trip was seen as an opportunity for the president to reaffirm the country's leadership role in the world, along with conveying a message of solidarity to allies and to build upon vital relationships – highlighted at events including the G-7 summit.

As President Trump returns to U.S. soil, CNBC takes a look at some of the most memorable moments during his trip overseas.

By CNBC's Alexandra Gibbs, with contribution from Reuters.