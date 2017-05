Andy Rubin, best known for creating Android, said during the Code Conference on Tuesday evening that his new smartphone will launch in about 30 days.

The Essential smartphone was first unveiled on Tuesday morning, but launch details weren't known until now. The phone offers a unique display that runs from edge-to-edge, leaving barely any visible bezels. It also supports accessories, such as a 360-degree camera, that can snap onto the back and communicate with the device using wireless signals.