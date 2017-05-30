    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower as geopolitical concerns weigh; oil eyed

    European bourses are expected to open lower Tuesday, as investors shift their attention to political events going on in Europe and overseas.

    The London FTSE 100 index is called to open 14 points lower at 7,533, the German DAX down 13 points at 12,614 and the French CAC down 22 points at 5,310, according to IG.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    Investors in Europe will be keeping a close eye on the political sphere on Tuesday, as concerns over a Greek bailout and when Italy will undergo its next election weigh on sentiment.

    The euro was under pressure prior to the market open, after Greece's finance minister said Monday that its creditors have to reach an agreement on debt relief measures at a meeting next month, to support the nation's return to bond markets; Reuters reported.

    Meanwhile, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said over the weekend that it seemed appropriate – from a European point of view – for the nation to hold its next election at the same time as Germany, with the latter set to take place in September 2017.

    With just over a week until the U.K. general election, sterling is likely to be closely monitored to see if there are any developments in the run-up to the vote.

    On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn outlined their proposals on a Brexit deal, with May reiterating comments that no deal with the EU is better than a bad deal, while Corbyn ensured a deal would happen if Labour won the election.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Markets in Asia were feeling the heatprior to Europe's opening bell, with markets in Hong Kong and China being closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. U.S. markets will reopen on Tuesday, after being shut for Memorial Day.

    Meanwhile in the oil markets, Brent and U.S. crude futures were fluctuating around the flatline, however gains were capped as worries over a glut in the market continued to weigh on sentiment.

    Investors will be watching Ryanair at the open, after it reported its latest set of earnings. In terms of data, economic sentiment and business confidence data for the euro zone are also slated to come out in morning trade.

    Reuters contributed to this report.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---