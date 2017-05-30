European markets seen lower as geopolitical concerns weigh; oil eyed

Investors in Europe will be keeping a close eye on the political sphere on Tuesday, as concerns over a Greek bailout and when Italy will undergo its next election weigh on sentiment.

The euro was under pressure prior to the market open, after Greece's finance minister said Monday that its creditors have to reach an agreement on debt relief measures at a meeting next month, to support the nation's return to bond markets; Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said over the weekend that it seemed appropriate – from a European point of view – for the nation to hold its next election at the same time as Germany, with the latter set to take place in September 2017.

With just over a week until the U.K. general election, sterling is likely to be closely monitored to see if there are any developments in the run-up to the vote.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn outlined their proposals on a Brexit deal, with May reiterating comments that no deal with the EU is better than a bad deal, while Corbyn ensured a deal would happen if Labour won the election.