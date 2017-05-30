    ×

    U.S. equities traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data, while tech stocks continued to rally.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent as shares of Amazon broke above $1,000 for the first time.

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, with energy leading decliners, but a slight gain in the information technology helped cap losses. Tech has been on fire this year, rising nearly 20 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, with Chevron contributing the most losses. U.S. stock markets were closed Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

    Personal income rose 0.4 percent in April, in line with expectations, and consumer spending increased by 0.4 percent. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.2 percent.

    "The series stubbornly has not risen to anywhere near the FOMC's preferred level of inflation. Despite ostensibly failing to satisfy half of its Dual Mandate, the central bank will have few problems progressing down the path to normalization," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    Meanwhile, U.S. home prices rose 5.8 percent in March, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

    Other data released Tuesday include consumer confidence reading for May, which came in at 117.9, slightly below a consensus estimate of 119.

    Stocks came into Tuesday's session having posted strong gains in the previous week. Those gains propelled the S&P and Nasdaq indexes to record levels.

    "What's driving the market here is the fact that interest rates have been so low lately," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "Everyone thought interest rates were going up but the opposite has happened."

    The benchmark 10-year note yield began 2017 trading near 2.5 percent but hovered near 2.23 percent on Tuesday.

    Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC on Tuesday he sees U.S. growth to remain near 2 percent and not the 3 percent or more forecast by President Donald Trump's administration.

    "Two things drive GDP: growth in the labor force and growth in productivity," he said in a live interview on "Squawk Box." "The problem is labor force growth is very sluggish. And my own judgment and our economists at the Dallas Fed think it's going to continue to be sluggish the next 10 years because the population is aging and labor force growth therefore is slowing."

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

