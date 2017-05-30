U.S. equities traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data, while tech stocks continued to rally.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent as shares of Amazon broke above $1,000 for the first time.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, with energy leading decliners, but a slight gain in the information technology helped cap losses. Tech has been on fire this year, rising nearly 20 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, with Chevron contributing the most losses. U.S. stock markets were closed Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

Personal income rose 0.4 percent in April, in line with expectations, and consumer spending increased by 0.4 percent. The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.2 percent.

"The series stubbornly has not risen to anywhere near the FOMC's preferred level of inflation. Despite ostensibly failing to satisfy half of its Dual Mandate, the central bank will have few problems progressing down the path to normalization," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

Meanwhile, U.S. home prices rose 5.8 percent in March, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.