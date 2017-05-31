China's new cybersecurity law takes effect today, and many are confused

China's new cybersecurity law takes effect today, and experts are rattled about what it all means.
The law has been largely touted by Beijing as a milestone in data privacy regulations, but critics say authorities haven't provided enough information about how the wide-reaching law will be implemented. That's a big concern, as failure to comply carries fines that could hit 1 million yuan (about $150,000) and potential criminal charges.
What's more, the law is expected to make it even harder to do business in China by increasing costs to foreign firms, exposing multinationals to cyber-espionage, and giving domestic companies an unfair edge. And it's adding to the already tough environment: The World Bank currently ranks the world's second-largest economy 78 out of about 190 countries in terms of ease of doing business, only a few notches above Qatar, Guatemala and Saudi Arabia.
Here's what you need to know about the law now: