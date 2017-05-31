Trump is having a hard time hiring people — and constant turmoil doesn't help

President Donald Trump is struggling to fill out hundreds of government jobs, and the task isn't getting any easier in a hectic White House.

Just over four months into his administration, Trump has lagged far behind recent administrations in getting executive branch officials confirmed by the Senate — or even nominating anyone for the jobs. Those include critical positions, such as deputy and assistant Cabinet secretaries, some of whom would presumably help craft the president's ambitious policy agenda.

Trump is early in his first term and has time to fill out the government. But in a lean White House pushing for a flurry of legislative activity and shadowed by an FBI probe, getting skilled individuals nominated and confirmed could prove difficult, according to people who follow the presidential appointment process.

"Once you fall behind, it's very hard to catch up ... there are a lot of competing priorities. The urgent can crowd out the important. There are things to deal with like the Russia investigation and health care reform," said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that tracks the pace of presidential nominations.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on this story.