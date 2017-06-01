Asia set to open higher after Wall Street closes up; US to withdraw from Paris accord

Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Friday, after the release of strong private payrolls stateside and as President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would be withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.
Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the climate agreement, but wanted to negotiate for new arrangements that were more "fair" to the U.S. In response, European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in a statement that the Paris agreement "cannot be renegotiated." The agreement aims to ensure global temperatures do not rise more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Meanwhile, U.S. private payrolls data for the month of May raised market expectations for the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report due Friday U.S. time. The ADP report reflected that private sector employment rose by 253,000 jobs compared to forecasts of 185,000.
In Asia, stocks in Japan appeared poised to rise, with Nikkei futures in Chicago up 0.45 percent at 19,950 and Osaka futures higher by 0.25 percent at 19,910. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's Thursday close of 19,860.03.
Australian SPI futures rose 0.56 percent to trade at 5,770 against the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,738.128.
Over on Wall Street, stocks gained following the release of stronger economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.65 percent or 135.53 points to close at 21,144.18, the S&P 500 finished 0.76 percent or 18.26 points higher at 2,430.06 while the Nasdaq was up 0.78 percent or 48.31 points at 6,246.83.
The dollar was firmer against a basket of six major currencies: The dollar index traded at 97.205 at 6:36 a.m. HK/SIN, which was off session lows of around 96.9. Dollar/yen was also stronger, with the greenback fetching 111.39 yen — higher than levels around the 110 handle seen earlier in the week.
Oil prices were mixed on worries about oversupply in markets. U.S. crude settled 4 cents higher at $48.36 a barrel and Brent crude settled 13 cents down at $50.63. Prices fell after settlement despite the decrease in U.S. crude stocks, Reuters reported.