VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

If you have one of these 10 jobs, you should ask for a raise immediately

APPLE IPHONE NYC
Bloomberg | Getty Images

It used to be nearly impossible to figure out if you were being underpaid. But with the rise of salary data, as well as an increase in public discourse on pay, that's less and less true.

A new report by Glassdoor on jobs with high salary growth may help even more professionals decide whether it's time to ask for a raise or not.

Using thousands of anonymous, user-submitted salary reports, Glassdoor found that certain job titles saw their salaries grow more than twice as fast as the national average rate, which their data team calculates to be 2.1 percent.

While national job data alone isn't a good enough reason to ask for a raise, it can be the tipping point for you to muster up the courage and speak with your boss.

Here are 10 jobs that saw a significant increase in median base salary this year:

10. Registered nurse

A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.
Getty Images
A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.

Wage growth: 4.5 percent
Median base salary: $66,305


9. Sales representative

187527973
Geri Lavrov/Getty Images

Wage growth: 4.6 percent
Median base salary: $47,629


8. Cashier

A Target cashier at a store in Mentor, Ohio.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A Target cashier at a store in Mentor, Ohio.

Wage growth: 4.6 percent
Median base salary: $27,492


7. Maintenance worker

Boston Globe/Getty Images

Wage growth: 5.7 percent
Median base salary: $43,175


6. Store manager

Retail employees help customers at the checkout registers inside a store in Torrance, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Retail employees help customers at the checkout registers inside a store in Torrance, California.

Wage growth: 4.9 percent
Median base salary: $48,848

5. Bank teller

Retail bank customers and teller
Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images

Wage growth: 6.1 percent
Median base salary: $28,744

4. Warehouse associate

Wal-Mart warehouse
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Wal-Mart warehouse

Wage growth: 6.7 percent
Median base salary: $40,882

3. Restaurant cook

AFP_IS9AE
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Wage growth: 7.0 percent
Median base salary: $29,097

2. Customer service manager

Department Store Customer Service Desk.
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Department Store Customer Service Desk.

Wage growth: 7.1 percent
Median base salary: $54,552

1. Recruiter

A job seeker, right, shakes the hand of a recruiter during the Quad Cities career fair in Moline, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A job seeker, right, shakes the hand of a recruiter during the Quad Cities career fair in Moline, Illinois.

Wage growth: 7.4 percent
Median base salary: $51,216

Check out how to tell if you're being underpaid and how to fix it.

The biggest mistake people make when asking for a raise
The most common negotiating mistake that workers make   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...