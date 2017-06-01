Watch: Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, address the Code Conference

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will speak at Recode's annual Code Conference on Thursday, just after noon, ET.

Richards has been the president of Planned Parenthood since 2006. The organization doubled its number of donors to nine million during her tenure. The non-profit organization provides healthcare services to 2.5 million people per year.

Republicans defunded Planned Parenthood for one year in their version of the health-care bill that passed the House of Representatives in May. However, the bill still has to pass the Senate, where it is expected to face opposition.