It's easy to believe that one day, when you have accomplished some specific goal, then you will be happy. That the goal will make you happy. While that way of thinking may be motivating, it's also fundamentally flawed, says Brian Wong.

"Happiness and success are two very different things," he tells CNBC.

Wong knows what success looks like. He's 26 and CEO of Kiip, the mobile advertising company he founded. Kiip is on track to do more than $20 million in revenue for 2017 and works with mega companies including McDonald's and Coca Cola.

Wong graduated from college at 18 — the age at which most people are just starting. (He skipped four grades in primary school and graduated high school at 14.) He launched Kiip at just 19, and at the ripe old age of 20, he was a self-made millionaire. He's also an author. Wong wrote about his tips to success in his book, "The Cheat Code."