Here are five must-watch videos from the past week:
Fact-checking the energy claims in Trump's Paris agreement speech
CNBC fact-checked some of the reasons President Donald Trump presented for why the U.S. should abandon the Paris climate accord.
Here's what we found.
Amazon briefly reached $1,000 Tuesday. Here's a look back at its 20-year history
Amazon's road to riches began when it went public in 1997.
Twenty years later, Amazon shares briefly touched $1,000 before closing at $996.70 on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the stock's wild ride.
The leading esports company that's disrupting gamers everywhere
Skillz has quietly become one of the biggest companies in the fledgling mobile
It awarded $50 million to players in 2016, and it raised about $28 million from venture firms, including Sequoia Capital and The Kraft Group, founded by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.
A tiny town with 15-people in Wyoming just went up for auction
The small town of Aladdin, Wyoming, is up for auction.
That's right. The entire town — home to just 15 people — is now available to the highest bidder after there were no takers on its $1.5 million sale price.
The Moto Z2 Play has fun phone attachments to add new features to your smartphone
The Moto Z2 Play from Motorola is a new affordable Android smartphone that allows you to attach various magnetic "Mods" to add new features to the smartphone.
CNBC's resident gadget guru Todd Haselton takes a look at the new phone.