    ×

    Digital Original

    Digital Original

    Five must-watch videos: Amazon's road to $1,000, a town goes up for auction and fact-checking Trump's climate decision

    Here are five must-watch videos from the past week:

    Fact-checking the energy claims in Trump's Paris agreement speech

    Fact-checking the energy claims in Trump's Paris agreement speech
    Fact-checking the energy claims in Trump's Paris agreement speech   

    CNBC fact-checked some of the reasons President Donald Trump presented for why the U.S. should abandon the Paris climate accord.

    Here's what we found.

    Amazon briefly reached $1,000 Tuesday. Here's a look back at its 20-year history

    Amazon's road to riches
    Amazon briefly reached $1,000 Tuesday. Here's a look back at its 20-year history   

    Amazon's road to riches began when it went public in 1997.

    Twenty years later, Amazon shares briefly touched $1,000 before closing at $996.70 on Tuesday.

    Here's a look at the stock's wild ride.

    The leading esports company that's disrupting gamers everywhere

    The leading e-sports company gamers have ever heard of
    The leading e-sports company that's disrupting gamers' everywhere   

    Skillz has quietly become one of the biggest companies in the fledgling mobile esports industry.

    It awarded $50 million to players in 2016, and it raised about $28 million from venture firms, including Sequoia Capital and The Kraft Group, founded by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.

    A tiny town with 15-people in Wyoming just went up for auction

    If you're looking to buy a town, you're in luck
    A tiny town with 15-people in Wyoming just went up for auction   

    The small town of Aladdin, Wyoming, is up for auction.

    That's right. The entire town — home to just 15 people — is now available to the highest bidder after there were no takers on its $1.5 million sale price.

    The Moto Z2 Play has fun phone attachments to add new features to your smartphone

    The Moto Z2 Play has fun phone attachments to add new features to your smartphone
    The Moto Z2 Play has fun phone attachments to add new features to your smartphone   

    The Moto Z2 Play from Motorola is a new affordable Android smartphone that allows you to attach various magnetic "Mods" to add new features to the smartphone.

    CNBC's resident gadget guru Todd Haselton takes a look at the new phone.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...