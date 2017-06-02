The leading e-sports company that's disrupting gamers' everywhere Wednesday, 31 May 2017 | 7:30 AM ET | 01:11

Skillz has quietly become one of the biggest companies in the fledgling mobile esports industry.

It awarded $50 million to players in 2016, and it raised about $28 million from venture firms, including Sequoia Capital and The Kraft Group, founded by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.