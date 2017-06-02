Good politics is not always good policy: Former New Orleans mayor 3 Hours Ago | 04:54

It's smart politics for President Donald Trump to pull out of the Paris Agreement, a former White House aide to George H.W. Bush told CNBC on Friday.

"Donald Trump is playing to his base," Joe Watkins said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

The Republican strategist said the base wants to hear Trump is undoing the actions of the previous administration, protecting jobs and the economy.

"For the short term he's angered them," said Watkins, "but for the long term I think it'll be okay for him."

"I think that when he retools a new deal and puts us back in, business will be happy and environmentalists will be happy as well," he added.