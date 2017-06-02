In the hot U.S. market of connected (or "smart") home devices—which millions of Americans are snapping up at a rapid clip—two new products are banking on an old fashioned idea: Keeping homes safe rather than just comfortable.

The Ring Flood Light Camera and the Kuna Systems-powered Toucan, are both smart security lights, but with an interesting twist. The lights have a security function meant to protect residents, and make the neighborhood a safer place, by transforming ordinary outdoor lights into high tech security cameras.



Those add-ons, which feature sirens and two way communications, are just the latest gadgets in a slew of connected home products. Recent data from Zion Market Research pegged the total size of the global smart home market at over $24 billion and growing: It could top $53 billion by 2022.

Ring and Kuna are hoping to change the way you view security by keeping an eye on your property, even when you can't. Ring's Flood Light Camera incorporates two ultra-bright LED floodlights, a 1080HD video camera, two way communication and a 110-decibel siren. The tech turns ordinary motion activated floodlights into state-of-the-art cameras that safeguard the property where they are installed.

Much like the company's specialized doorbell, users can see, speak and now sound an audible alarm — no matter where in the world you are.

"Your home is not an asset – your home is a place that has much more meaning to it and it is something you want to protect and also monitor," Ring founder James "Jamie" Siminoff told CNBC in an e-mail. The device's key features "can stop your home from being burglarized," he insisted—part of what he called the company's "laser-focus" on a mission to reduce crime.