It's not just China: Here's who could benefit from Trump's exit from the Paris deal

President Donald Trump's decision to exit an international climate agreement sparked outrage from many quarters, but some countries are likely already eyeing the positives from the move, experts said Friday.

"This opens up opportunities for other countries to occupy the power vacuum that the U.S. is leaving when it pulls out of these sorts of agreements," said director at the Australian National University's Climate Change Institute, Mark Howden.

"I could imagine some countries are very positive — seeing this as a good opportunity to start flexing their muscles internationally," he added.

China, India and EU are countries that are progressing in green initiatives and will stand to benefit, Howden said.

The world's second largest economy and EU leaders have already said they are still committed to the Paris Agreement on tackling global warming and are expected to announce intensified joint measures to reduce carbon emissions in a statement later on Friday, Reuters reported.