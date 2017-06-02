Twitter thinks it knows a lot about you...but it's not always right Friday, 2 Jun 2017 | 5:45 AM ET | 01:29

CNBC's Wilfred Frost is retired, and Landon Dowdy makes over half a million running her own business. Those are some of the conclusions drawn by Twitter's newly available demographic inferences, which are based on behaviors outside of the social media site.

In May, Twitter made some updates to their user data controls and privacy settings. The changes were designed to give users more access to their information, and more control over how it's used, the company said in a blog post. In essence, the changes allowed users to see how Twitter and its advertisers had been categorizing them based on their social media usage and other, often offline, behaviors.

You can find out and edit what Twitter knows about you in the "Your Twitter Data" section of your account's settings section. It's broken down into two parts: what Twitter gleans about you from your use of the social media site and what it's "partners" know about you. That's based on what you do off the site, like making online purchases attached to your email address, and offline behavior like in-store purchases.

It's that third-party data that users often find speculative or at worst, flat-out wrong. CNBC's Eric Chemi checked in with some of the network's on-air talent to see where Twitter's partners fell short on their inferences.