How long you should wait before buying a home with your partner

Buying a home involves a lot of waiting, including waiting until you've saved enough for a down payment and all the ancillary costs, waiting for the right place to come on the market, waiting to hear if your bid is accepted, and finally waiting to close. Turns out, there's even more waiting you might want to consider: waiting to buy property with a romantic partner until you've been together for five years.

According to new research by LendingHome, a mortgage lender, buying a home with a significant other is usually fraught — 60 percent of couples shopping for real estate argue either a little, frequently or a lot. But couples who have been together for five years or more fight only half as much as those who have been together for four years or less.

Longer-term couples, or those who had been together five years or more, "disagreed frequently only 14 percent of the time." For shorter-term couples, the rate was more like 30 percent. The report states: "Couples may be able to more harmoniously navigate the homebuying process by being together longer before jumping into the housing market."