    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks open lower, pull back from records; Apple slips on downgrade

    U.S. equities kicked off Monday trading slightly lower, slipping from records reached last week, while shares of Apple declined on a rare downgrade.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent shortly after the open, with energy leading decliners. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 12 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. The Nasdaq composite traded just below breakeven.

    The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Friday, continuing a rally that has been largely led by technology stocks.

    "The averages are making new highs but that's because of a handful of stocks. If you take those out, we'd probably be lower," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet Class have accounted for about a third of the gains in the S&P this year, leading the tech sector to a sharp 21.6 percent year-to-date gain.

    Apple's stock fell 0.8 percent after Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight. In a Sunday note, Hargreaves said the stock is not pricing in potential risks, like supply issues with the new iPhone 8.

    NYSE Trader on the floor
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    NYSE Trader on the floor

    "We believe AAPL anticipates strong performance in the iPhone 8 cycle, while providing relatively little weight to risks through the cycle or the potential for iPhone sales to decline in FY19," he said.

    Investors also kept an eye on Apple's annual developers' conference on Monday, where the company is expected to reveal new products.

    In economic news, the IHS Markit U.S. services PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the May ISM nonmanufacturing index is slated for a 10 a.m. ET release.

    Overseas, European stocks traded lower as investors digested a terrorist attack in London that killed at least seven people on Saturday night.

    The FSTE 100 fell 0.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 dropped 0.7 percent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2 percent.

    U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said that it's time to step up the fight against Islamist extremism in the wake of the new attack. "It is time to say enough is enough," she said.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    —CNBC's Silvia Amaro and John Melloy contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Coupa Software, Thor Industries

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM nonmanufacturing

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Dave & Buster's, Lands' End, Michaels Cos, Ambarella, IDT, United Natural Foods, Canadian Solar, Oxford Industries

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    10:00 a.m. QFR

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Brown-Forman, ABM, Greif, Verint Systems

    3:00 p.m. Consumer Credit

    Thursday

    Earnings: Dell Technologies, JM Smucker, Vail Resorts, Verifone, Cloudera

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. News conference with ECB President Mario Draghi

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    10:00 a.m. QSS

    Friday

    Earnings: Ferrellgas Partners

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---