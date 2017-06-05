US stocks open lower, pull back from records; Apple slips on downgrade

U.S. equities kicked off Monday trading slightly lower, slipping from records reached last week, while shares of Apple declined on a rare downgrade.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent shortly after the open, with energy leading decliners. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 12 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. The Nasdaq composite traded just below breakeven.

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Friday, continuing a rally that has been largely led by technology stocks.

"The averages are making new highs but that's because of a handful of stocks. If you take those out, we'd probably be lower," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet Class have accounted for about a third of the gains in the S&P this year, leading the tech sector to a sharp 21.6 percent year-to-date gain.

Apple's stock fell 0.8 percent after Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight. In a Sunday note, Hargreaves said the stock is not pricing in potential risks, like supply issues with the new iPhone 8.