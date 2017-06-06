    ×

    US stocks open lower as Wall Street hedges bets ahead of Comey testimony

    U.S. equities opened lower on Tuesday as Wall Street took profits ahead of key events slated for later this week.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58 points at the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.25 percent.

    Bond prices, meanwhile, caught a bid as the benchmark 10-year note yield hit its lowest level since the days following the U.S. presidential election. Gold prices also hit their highest level in seven weeks.

    "The Comey testimony may give us something to talk about. I think it could be a he-said-he-said situation which could put off what can be done in Washington," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank.

    Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify Thursday in front of the Senate intelligence committee, marking his first public comment since being fired by President Donald Trump.

    Comey will certainly be asked about his reported conversations with Trump and any efforts the president made to interfere with a probe on former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    Investors have remained vigilant about any new developments on the situation. Nevertheless, the major large-cap indexes have made on making new highs recently as pullbacks present new buying opportunities.

    "It's hard to figure out what exactly would put a dent on this market," said Key Private Bank's McCain. "Things haven't been going too well but sentiment data has been strong."

    "It's as if the Energizer Bunny has taken over and we're just going higher and higher," McCain said.

    Investors also braced themselves for a general election in the United Kingdom set for Thursday. While a vast majority of observers still expect May to emerge victorious on Thursday, a Survation poll published last weekend placed the prime minister's ruling right-wing Conservative Party ahead by just a single percentage point.

    On Tuesday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.72 percent, while the British pound slipped 0.1 percent to $1.289.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

