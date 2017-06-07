Arianna Huffington says Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has started meditating

Amid a litany of accusations about Uber's "bro culture," board member Arianna Huffington has been trying to help turn things around, and she's starting at the top — with CEO Travis Kalanick.

So far, her guidance appears to be having an effect: He's started meditating. Without corporate meditation rooms (yet), Kalanick dipped into an available lactation room to get a few minutes of peace and quiet, she says.

"Literally, it was an amazing moment last week when we were in the office and he said, 'I really need to go meditate in order to be in a place to make good decisions right now,'" says Huffington, speaking at the iCONIC conference in New York City on Wednesday.

"And literally [he] went into a lactation room that happened to be open, because they don't have meditation rooms yet. This is part of the change coming."

The meditation helps Kalanick, Huffington says. "Literally, Travis returned and you could see the change in the way he was and the way he could process making decisions."