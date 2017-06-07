It can be hard to keep up with everything that has unfolded since President Donald Trump abruptly fired former FBI Director James Comey nearly a month ago, but with Comey's first public comments since then coming Thursday, here's a timeline:

July 5, 2016: Comey recommends that the Justice Department not charge Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, for her handling of classified information at the State Department. Republicans express outrage at Comey.

Oct. 28: In a letter to Congress just days before the Nov. 8 presidential election, Comey says the FBI uncovered new emails that could be related to the Clinton investigation.

Nov. 6: Comey says the FBI is not changing its conclusion on Clinton. Democrats express outrage at Comey.

Jan. 27: Trump and Comey have a one-on-one dinner seven days after the president is sworn in. The New York Times reports that Trump asked Comey for loyalty — something presidents are not due from law enforcement officials — but the FBI director refuses to make the pledge.

Feb. 14: In an Oval Office meeting, Trump asks Comey to back off an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, according to the Times. Flynn was fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his links to Moscow.

March 20: Comey publicly confirms what has been reported for months: "The FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."

March 22: Trump asks Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats if he could intervene with Comey and get him to ease off Flynn, according to The Washington Post. Coats tells other officials about the exchange and says what Trump suggested would be inappropriate, according to the newspaper.

May 3: During a routine oversight hearing before the Senate, Comey is questioned about the timing of his announcement prior to Election Day that the FBI has come across another batch of Clinton emails. He says it makes him "mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election" but adds, "I would make the same decision."

May 9: Trump abruptly fires Comey. The White House quickly claims that the president ousted Comey because of a Justice Department criticism of his job performance.

May 10: In an Oval Office meeting, Trump tells top Russian diplomats that Comey "was crazy, a real nut job," according to the Times. Trump adds: "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

May 11: Trump directly contradicts his own staff from two days earlier, telling NBC News that he would have fired Comey "regardless" of what the Justice Department said. Trump adds that he was considering "this Russia thing" when he ousted the FBI director. Trump also claims that Comey told him three separate times that he was not personally under investigation.

May 17: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia probe.

May 19: Comey agrees to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

June 5: After the Senate hearing date is announced, the White House says Trump will not use executive privilege to try to block Comey's testimony.

June 6: Asked if he has a message for Comey, Trump says, "I wish him luck."

June 8: Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate committee. The hearing is part of the panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The former FBI chief's remarks have potentially serious ramifications, as he may say whether he felt Trump tried to interfere with the FBI investigation. He also could cast light on why the president fired him.