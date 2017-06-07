Traders hoping for some action in big day for global markets

Traders, who thrive on volatility, hope Thursday's slew of events can wake the snoozing market and some believe a shock may eventually lead to a major drop in stocks later this year.

"It's so easy to fall asleep here but we have to be in front of it somehow," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "I'm going to be here all day tomorrow watching this stuff."

While the S&P 500 has churned near record highs in the last few weeks, the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) briefly fell below 10 to its lowest in more than a decade. To many, the complacency in the market is a warning sign. Events like Thursday's could be the trigger.

"I treat every one of these as one that generates a real jolt to volatility," said Jim Strugger, managing director, derivatives strategist, at MKM Partners. "We'll be here. We'll be manning our keyboards."

Here are the three big events traders are watching:

Any surprises in the European and U.S. events could reignite volatility in currencies, bonds and stocks after months of relative calm.

"Near-term price volatility may be heightened by Congressional testimony from former FBI Director Comey and may even place the S&P 500 at risk of slipping into a decline of 5 percent or more, due to the time since the last decline of this magnitude combined with elevated valuations," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said in a Wednesday note.

Last June, the S&P 500 fell more than 5 percent in the two days following the unexpected UK vote to leave the EU.