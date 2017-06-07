Watch: US intelligence chiefs testify about surveillance and Trump in Senate hearing

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials go before a Senate committee Wednesday to talk about surveillance — but they may face questions about President Donald Trump, instead.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The hearing centers on a controversial piece of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, that provides the legal framework for collecting foreign intelligence without a warrant. The hearing was called because Congress must decide whether to reauthorize FISA in full.

But senators may want to hear a lot more about Trump than they do about FISA.