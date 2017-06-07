    ×

    Watch: US intelligence chiefs testify about surveillance and Trump in Senate hearing

    Top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials go before a Senate committee Wednesday to talk about surveillance — but they may face questions about President Donald Trump, instead.

    Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    The hearing centers on a controversial piece of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, that provides the legal framework for collecting foreign intelligence without a warrant. The hearing was called because Congress must decide whether to reauthorize FISA in full.

    But senators may want to hear a lot more about Trump than they do about FISA.

    The hearing comes hours after The Washington Post reported that Coats told associates that Trump asked him if he could persuade former FBI Director James Comey to ease off a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was fired for lying to members of the administration about his links to Moscow.

    Rosenstein will likely get significant attention, as well. The deputy attorney general was reportedly irked when the White House used a memo he wrote as justification for firing Comey. Trump subsequently contradicted his own officials and said he would have ousted Comey "regardless" of what the Justice Department said about him.

    Comey was fired as he was overseeing an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    Comey will speak publicly for the first time on Thursday about the events that led to his firing.

