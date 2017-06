Highly successful people aren't just born with all the tools they need to get to the top.

Billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett took a class to conquer his crippling fear of public speaking. Bill Gates says reading has helped him learn more about the world. Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran studied the tricks to making a big sale out in the field.

If you're looking to join the ranks of the world's most successful individuals, consider five habits many of them have used to get ahead: