The next high-end iPhone 8 will be delayed by 1 to 2 months, RBC says

The high-end Apple iPhone 8 will be delayed, RBC Capital Markets said in an investor note on Thursday.

RBC's note echoes earlier reports from several other companies including Cowen and Company, KGI and Drexel Hamilton.

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones in September — including the iPhone 7s, the iPhone 7s Plus and a high-end iPhone 8.

"Multiple supply chain data points continue to point towards a delayed OLED production ramp, with likely shift by ~1-2 months for volume OLED production," RBC said. "Hence, while we still think AAPL launches all three models simultaneously in September, the OLED model will see limited availability or delayed availability till mid October/November timeframe."

As a result of the expected delay, RBC said it's cutting September and December quarter iPhone expectations by 2.5 million units per quarter. RBC revised its September quarter revenues to $225.4 billion and its EPS estimate to $8.90, from $227.2 billion and $8.97, respectively.

RBC's concerns about new OLED panels are similar to those raised by other firms, which have pointed to alleged struggles Apple may be facing trying to implement a fingerprint reader beneath the screen on the front of the iPhone, instead of placing it below the display where it currently resides.

Other firms don't agree.

Morgan Stanley said last month that its colleagues at Morgan Stanley's Greater China Technology Research facility had not yet seen any indication of supply chain delays.