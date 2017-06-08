Everything you need to know about a hung parliament

Britain is preparing to face a hung parliament for just the fifth time in its political history, according to a BBC exit poll, as the ruling right-wing Conservative party is set to fall short of an overall majority in the General Election.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her governing Conservatives had been viewed as strong favorites to win more seats than all the other parties combined in Thursday's vote. However, May's party now looks likely to fall short of a parliamentary majority. As it stands, Westminster is braced for political deadlock with major parties expected to urgently prepare plans to enter Downing Street as part of a coalition government.