May's Conservative party loses majority in UK Parliament: Exit poll

Theresa May's Conservative party lost its majority in the British Parliament, ceding big gains to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party, according to an exit poll Thursday night.

Conservatives remain the largest party in Parliament, but the British pound dropped sharply immediately after the poll results were released.

With no overall majority, the Conservatives would not be able to overrule the combined weight of other parties. That throws the Brexit situation into disarray and this is the state of sterling.



The pound has hit a low of 1.2704 against dollar lowest level since April 18th when the sterling traded as low as 1.2513 against the dollar.

The Conservatives would have 314 seats, Labour 266, Liberal Democrats 14, Scottish National Party 34 and other 22.

On April 18, May surprised onlookers by calling Thursday's snap election stating that "division risks the ability to make a success of Brexit."

At that point the Conservative ruling government was polling as much as 22 points clear of the main opposition Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn. However, as the campaign progressed the polls narrowed sharply.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. London time Thursday and closed at 10:00 p.m. The main flurry of results are expected from 2.00 a.m. London time on Friday and there are 650 constituencies due to announce.

The Conservative campaign has attempted to focus on the withdrawal from the EU, repeating a mantra that only it can offer a "strong and stable" government as negotiations with Brussels heat up. This strategy has worked to an extent with polls on leadership consistently backing May over Corbyn as a more trusted leader.