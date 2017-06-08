US stock futures tick lower after UK exit poll projects no overall majority

U.S. equity futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday after a U.K. exit poll predicted that Theresa May's Conservative party may have lost its majority.

Dow and Nasdaq futures fell as much as 40 points and 14 points in early trade, respectively, while S&P futures traded about 6 points lower. All indexes were last seen recovering about half of their early losses.

A BBC/SKY/ITV joint exit poll projected that May's party held onto 314 seats, remaining the largest party in Parliament, but fell short of the the 326 needed for an overall majority.

The poll also said Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party made significant gains, grabbing 266 seats.

A hung parliament would be significant because it means that multiple parties have to hammer out a coalition government.

The results sank the pound to $1.2704, its lowest level since April 18. The sterling was last seen trading slightly off its lows at $1.2777, about 1.3 percent lower.

Gold futures for August delivery edged 0.18 percent higher to $1,281.80 per ounce in early trade.