Trump accuses Comey of lying under oath in fiery news conference

Trump said he would "100 percent" speak under oath to refute Comey's dramatic Thursday testimony.
In one heated exchange with ABC News' Jonathan Karl — whom he called on after asking whether to choose "one of the killer networks that treat me so badly" — Trump denied various points of Comey's testimony.
He also claimed that he "hardly" knows Comey. Comey said the pair had nine one-on-one conversations from January to April, which the former FBI director documented because he thought Trump might "lie" about them.
Here's the exchange with Karl, in which Trump gave sometimes rambling, disjointed responses:
Karl: Mr. President, I want to get back to James Comey's testimony. You suggested he didn't tell the truth in everything he said. He did say under oath that you told him to let the [former national security advisor Michael] Flynn — you said you hoped the Flynn investigation he could let go
Trump: I didn't say that.
Karl: So he lied about that?
Trump: Well, I didn't say that. I mean, I will tell you I didn't say that.
Karl: And did he ask you to pledge his loyalty —
Trump: And there'd be nothing wrong if I did say it, according to everybody that I've read today. But, I did not say that.
Karl: And did he ask for a pledge of loyalty from you? That's another thing he said.
Trump: No, he did not.
Karl: So, he said those things under oath. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events?
Trump: 100 percent. I didn't say under oath. I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say, 'I want you to pledge allegiance.' Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean, think of it. It doesn't make sense. No, I didn't say that. No, I didn't say the other.
Karl: So, if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about that, you —
Trump: I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you, Jon.
Karl: And you seem to be hinting there are recordings of those conversations.
Trump: I'm not hinting anything. I'll tell you about it over a very short period of time.
Karl: When will you tell us about the recordings?
Trump: Over a very short period of time.