Trump accuses Comey of lying under oath in fiery news conference

Trump said he would "100 percent" speak under oath to refute Comey's dramatic Thursday testimony.

In his explosive Senate testimony, the former FBI chief said that Trump asked him for loyalty — something an FBI director does not owe a president — and made a statement that he understood as a request to "drop" a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Comey said he believes that Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation and admitted to being the source of news reports about his conversations with the president.

Comey also addressed Trump's suggestion that the president recorded their conversations, saying, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

In one heated exchange with ABC News' Jonathan Karl — whom he called on after asking whether to choose "one of the killer networks that treat me so badly" — Trump denied various points of Comey's testimony.

He also claimed that he "hardly" knows Comey. Comey said the pair had nine one-on-one conversations from January to April, which the former FBI director documented because he thought Trump might "lie" about them.

Here's the exchange with Karl, in which Trump gave sometimes rambling, disjointed responses: